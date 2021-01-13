expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at about 9 a.m. the Port Neches Police department assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit with the execution of a search warrant and arrest warrants.

Port Neches FIRE Department Chief Paul Nelson was arrested and charged with two counts of Promotion of Child Pornography (2nd degree felony) and was later transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is being conducted by the Texas Attorney General’s office Child Exploitation unit and Port Neches Police department is assisting.

More News

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction

Bridge City MS Band racks up regional seats

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar