OrangeYouBold: Repurposing furniture to give it new life

Hello beautiful people. Can you believe this column has been around for one trip around the sun? I thought I would start the year with repurposing a piece. I am giving new life to a piece I have had in my home for about 10 years. I paid around $50 for the piece. I imagined painting it years ago and using it for a desk. It would eventually become a piece that was used for storing items. We all have those pieces in our home. Our intentions are good, but we end up running out of time. Don’t worry if you run out of time. You can revisit it later and that is exactly what I did this weekend.

I am a lover of chalk paint, but this time I wanted to take a different approach. A friend of mine mentioned that she used chalk paint as her primer and then finished her piece with an enamel paint. The furniture I am repurposing into a coffee bar had a dark finish, so I grabbed a bottle of white chalk paint.

Make sure you shake your paint well before applying it.

I prepped this furniture with liquid sandpaper. You will wipe the entire surface with liquid sandpaper using a rag. I let the piece sit for at least 20 minutes before applying paint. I started painting the furniture when I realized my white paint was really cream and it had an oily consistency. I decided to discontinue the use of this paint because I think the bottle is bad. I have used this paint before, and its color is a very pure white. I will return it to the store. Now what do I do? It was after 9 p.m. and I was not going out that late and the weather was nasty.

All is fair in crafting right, so I decided to start painting the piece with my satin finish paint.

I selected a color called Rock Candy. The color will make a presence in my kitchen one day. I used a brush initially to get into all the intricate parts of the piece. I later used a foam roller.

Rollers are effective for a smooth finish, but I still feel they use more paint than the brush.

Let your piece dry in between coats. Wash your brushes thoroughly in between coats.

The piece I am working on is 70% complete. Next week I will show you the finished product in its new home.

Stay tuned for the refinishing and/or updating of the hardware. I will accessorize the piece as well. If you have any suggestions for the repurposed coffee bar email me your suggestions at orangeyoubold@gmail.com.

I hope your week is bold and productive. Find that special thing you need to finish. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.