expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Lady Mustangs fall to Silsbee

By Van Wade

Published 8:03 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange- Stark Lady Mustangs fell at home to Silsbee 76-37 in District 22-4A play Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs fell behind early 20-5 after the 1st quarter.

“We came out flat and didn’t match Silsbee’s intensity.” said Coach Michael Bethea.

The 2nd quarter saw WOS wakeup and be more competitive being outscored 18-13 to go to the half down 38-18. The Lady Mustangs (4-12, 1-5) went cold in the 3rd only scoring 3 points.  The 4th quarter was back in forth in scoring as WOS was outscored 22-16. “If we played the 1st and 3rd like we did the 2nd and 4th, its a competitive ballgame. We will regroup and learn from this game while continuing to get better,” said Bethea.  WOS was led in scoring by Aniah Henderson’s 11 points. Sidnye Antoine added 9 points and Nadia Watson chipped in 8 points.

WO-S will visit Bridge City Friday.

More News

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction

Bridge City MS Band racks up regional seats

Silsbee fends off Mustangs

Lady Mustangs fall to Silsbee

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar