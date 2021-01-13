Bridge City MS Band racks up regional seats

Bridge City ISD is proud to recognize the following Bridge City MS Band students for earning a seat in the ATSSB All-Region Band. These students began working on audition music back in August, recorded their audition in November and received results over the Thanksgiving Break. They competed against several hundred ms band students from our Region. Despite Covid, these students worked diligently before, after and during school to learn very difficult music that, at times, can be beyond their musical knowledge. Because of the difficulty of the tryout music, this is the highest honor a MS Band student can earn. We are so proud of these 7th and 8th grade students for representing their school, district and band program. The future of the BC Band program is very bright!

As of right now, due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a concert featuring the Region 10 ATSSB band. We are hopeful that one could happen later in the Spring. Details will be announced at that time.

ATSSB All-Region Band:

Flutes

Emily Black 5th Chair

Kaylee Britten. 9th Chair

Abbie Mendoza 14th Chair

Savannah Smith 15th Chair

Clarinets

Mallory Bailey 4th Chair

Ashlee Langdone 6th Chair

Jaylin Hock 15th Chair

McKenzie Trosclair 22nd Chair

Christian Shafer 23rd Chair

Sarah Langston 24th Chair

Alto Saxophones

Kaden Smith 6th Chair

Grant O’Quinn 8th Chair

Gracin Weldon 1st Alternate

Carter Lane 2nd Alternate

Bari Sax

Andrew Moore 1st Alternate

Trumpets

Kyler Smith 2nd Chair

Novah Richardson 3rd Chair

Zack Braneff 10th Chair

Austin Handley 11th Chair

Blaze King 12th Chair

Trystan Davidson 13th Chair

Jonah McElroy 14th Chair

French Horn

Max Pachar 3rd Chair

Gavin Hartje 6th Chair

Kaitlin Oliver 7th Chair

Emily Jones 8th Chair

Trombones

Michael Carey 2nd Chair

Jacob Maldonado 4th Chair

Atticus Moore 6th Chair

Lennon Wheeler 2nd Alternate

Euphonium

Thomas Walpole 2nd Chair

Mason Bradford, JR 3rd Chair

Hannah Edwards 4th Chair

Konner Lebert 7th Chair

Tuba

Michael Roush 3rd Chair

Percussion

Braeden Lambert 1st Chair

Aaden Bush 2nd Chair

Addison Woods 8th Chair

Chloe Matt 10th Chair

Landon Leleux 1st Alternate

Kaylee Derouen 2nd Alternate

Not pictured are Abby Mendoza- flute, Michael Roush- tuba, and Novah Richardson- trumpet