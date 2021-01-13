AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) hosts its Virtual Auction on Thursday, January 21, 2021. To-go gumbo dinner, catered by Two Magnolias, is available for pre-order to enjoy during the live presentation.

This year, AMSET will commission local artists to donate work, prepare themed baskets, and selections from the museum’s archives all available to be purchased through a virtual auction. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit AMSET’s growing permanent collection of local and regional artworks.

This event is free to view online via Zoom on January 21, 2021, at 6 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to call in and live bid during the event. The online auction will be available beginning January 14 and will close at the beginning of the live auction. The auction items will be on view in AMSET’s West Hall January 11 through January 21. Each piece in the live auction on January 21 will open with the highest online bid or silent bid at AMSET and go to the highest bidder that evening. “Buy it now” prices will also be set.

Two Magnolias will be catering a to-go option to enjoy while watching the live stream of the auction. Dinner will be available for pre-order until January 14, 2021. Chicken & sausage gumbo, potato salad, and dessert are featured on the menu for $30 per meal, with the optional addition of wine for only $10 more.

AMSET is taking the biannual Treasure Auction and transforming it into a new virtual experience. For previous auctions, regional artists have designed fine interior decorative pieces that bidders purchase for their home art collections. Past auction items have included clocks, serving trays, carts, chairs, birdhouses and birdbaths, masks, and much more. The museum hopes to keep everyone in Southeast Texas excited about art and there’s no better way than to do that by bringing the art to them!

For more information or to make a dinner order please call (409) 832-3432 or visit www.amset.org.