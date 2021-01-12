The Arts & Humanities Council’s 2021 Board Retreat announced

The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA will be hosting its annual board retreat to kick off the new class of board of directors for 2021. The board retreat will take place on January 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room 108 at the Lake Charles Central School. The public is welcomed to attend as spectators, if masks are worn, and social distant guidelines are followed.

The Arts & Humanities Council’s annual board retreat is the starting point of their year, and is used to plan out

The events and initiatives hosted by The Council. New board members are also introduced at this meeting.

“Attempting to navigate our ever-changing world is difficult, however, with the expertise and passion of our incoming board, I am confidant and excited to have them in our corner this year,” said Devan Corbello, The Arts & Humanities Council’s executive director.

Masks and socially distance are required for all who attend. If you would like to attend virtually, email Devan Corbello at devanc@artscouncilswla.com for a link to the meeting. Central School is located at 809 Kirby Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

For more information on the Arts & Humanities Council, visit www.artscouncilswla.org or call (337) 439-2787.