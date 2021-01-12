Lady Bear booters snag nice win at Nederland

NEDERLAND – The LC-M Lady Bears traveled to Nederland on Tuesday night to play the Lady Bulldogs and came away with a huge 1-0 road victory.

Right out of the gate it was a constant battle for control of the field and Lady Bears fought for every goal they shot.

The defense remained top-notch despite the Lady Bulldogs advancements. Ultimately, the Lady Bear defense led by Matalyn Hill and Amanda Rodriguez, ended perfect on the night.

Fantastic effort by Kaylee Potter, Loren Rodriguez, Lili Moullec, MaKenzie Holland, and Semma’ Alhatri helped maintain the strong defensive front. Alyssa Ammons, Mariah Ammons, Brooklyn Leonard, and Anayeli Hernandez kept constant pressure on the Lady Bulldog defense and made several attempts at shots on goal, but came up short.

After the end of the regulation time the score was tied 0-0. During the first half of overtime the Lady Bears came out ready to finish the match, and a pass up from Loren Rodriguez connected with McKenzie Freeman for a goal.

The Lady Bears maintained the lead and took home the win 1-0 after the overtime minutes ticked down. The girls will travel to PNG Friday and Saturday for the annual Cajun Classic this weekend.