Sherman Preston Weeks, Jr., 85, of Orange, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1935, in Pineland, to Mable Nolen Weeks and Sherman Preston Weeks, Sr.

Sherman Weeks loved God and his family. He was an avid reader and could make the best pot of coffee. He worked for Ameripol Synpol and retired in 1999. Church was a big part of Sherman’s life and he loved his church family very much.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Weeks; children, Ricky Weeks and his wife, Patricia, of Broussard, Louisiana; Deanna Kay Moore and her husband, David, of Vidor; Suzan Billeaud and her husband, Charles, of Orange; Gina Sliva and her husband, Gary, of Edna; Shermilyn Rolen and her husband, Donald, of Cypress; Reverend Benjamin Weeks and his wife, Valerie, of Valdosta, Georgia; and Vohnna Velasquez and her husband, Neris, of Vidor; grandchildren, Jonah Weeks, Riki Leigh Weeks, David “DJ” Lynn Moore, Jr., Trisha Rubero, Joseph Hodges, Joannie Black, Jennifer, Emily Rolen, Taylor Rolen, Abigail Weeks, Joel Velasquez, and Madeline Velasquez; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Weeks, Jett Preston Weeks, Makayla Moore, Makenzie Moore, Morgan Moore, Stetson Moore, Zack Rubero, Adreanah Rubero, Michael Hodges, Evan Black, Samantha Black, Jaelyn Rolen, and Avery Rolen; and sisters, Nancy King of Groves, Linda Morton of Oyster Creek, and Loretta Smith of Alvin. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carrie Duhon.

His funeral service will be 11:00 p.m., January 12, 2021, at Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle, 220 FM 105, Evadale, under the direction of Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His interment will follow at 3:00 p.m., at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Port Arthur, Texas.

