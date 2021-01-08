expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 12.30.20-1.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:03 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 30, 2020 – January 5, 2021:

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

  • Controlled substance at the 1000 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 400 block of Canal Street
  • Suspicious person at the 1300 block of Main Street

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

  • Suspicious person at Orange and Peach
  • Domestic problem at the 100 block of Alamo Street

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

  • Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street

Saturday, Jan. 2

  • Damaged property at the 200 block of Main Street

Sunday, Jan. 3

  • Suspicious person at the 500 block of Orange Street
  • Robbery at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
  • Sexual offense reported

Tuesday, Jan 5

  • Assist other agency on Interstate 10
  • Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Bowie Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

More News

Vidor Police Beat 12.30.20-1.5.21

Mr. Willie Joe Boone, Sr.

Child suffers third degree burns after cooking fire mishap

Audrey Renee Schatte

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar