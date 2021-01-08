Vidor Police Beat 12.30.20-1.5.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 30, 2020 – January 5, 2021:

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Controlled substance at the 1000 block of Main Street

Assault at the 400 block of Canal Street

Suspicious person at the 1300 block of Main Street

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Suspicious person at Orange and Peach

Domestic problem at the 100 block of Alamo Street

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street

Saturday, Jan. 2

Damaged property at the 200 block of Main Street

Sunday, Jan. 3

Suspicious person at the 500 block of Orange Street

Robbery at the 20800 block of Interstate 10

Sexual offense reported

Tuesday, Jan 5

Assist other agency on Interstate 10

Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Bowie Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department