Lady Bears busy at Brenham Blue Bell Tournament

BRENHAM – The LC-M Lady Bears played the forceful Magnolia West Lady Mustangs on Friday morning at the Brenham Tournament.

Despite maintaining offensive position on the field the majority of the match, the Lady Bears came up short. The Lady Mustangs capitalized on several Lady Bear defensive errors midway through the first half to put the score 2-0 going into halftime.

The second half was much of the same with the Lady Bears maintaining offensive field position, but none of the shots saw the back of the net. The Lady Mustangs again saw a chance and reached on an error to make the score 3-0 at the end of regulation. The Lady Bears play La Grange this afternoon.

The Lady Bears played La Grange Lady Leopards on Friday afternoon. The ladies played an aggressive game from start to finish and maintained great offensive position on the field, but could not connect with the back of the net.

Matalyn Hill and Amanda Rodriguez once again held down the back field and kept their opponent scoreless. Helping out on the defensive side of the field were Kaylee Potter, Loren Rodriguez, Lauren Tinsley, Lili Moullec, and MaKenzie Holland.

The final score at the end of regulation was 0-0. The Lady Bears will finish up the Blue Bell Invitational by playing Langham Creek tomorrow morning.