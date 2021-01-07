McCarver named BCI Employee of the Month

The Bridge City Intermediate Employee of the Month is Vicky McCarver.

She is the head custodian, and she is in her 4th year with Bridge City ISD (2 years at BCHS and 2 at BCI). Ms. Vicky grew up in Orangefield and still lives there now, but she says she wears red proudly!

She has 3 children and 9 grandchildren that she adores and loves spending her time with. She loves a good garage sale and always find the best ones to shop for deals. During this time of increased sanitizing, Ms. Vicky has been a huge asset to our team. She goes above and beyond in keeping everything safe and clean for everyone. In addition to her job duties, she is also a joy to be around and always positive with our other staff members and students. She says the people (both coworkers and kids) are what she loves most about working at BCI. They definitely have a great team on their campus with excellent leadership and such sweet ladies like Vicky in their midst! Thank you for being such a vital part of our district and for choosing to share your hard work and smile with us all! Congratulations.