Master Gardeners Online Certification Class signup is underway

The Orange County Master Gardeners in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering online classes for Texas Master Gardener Certification. Deadline for enrolling is Thursday, Jan 21. Classes will start Thursday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. running each Thursday thru Thursday April 1. All classes will be virtual. Fee for the class is $150 which will include your 464 page colored handbook, fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application or more information or you can visit our website https://txmg.org/orange Join MG or Become a Member page. Applications are on our website.