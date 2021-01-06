Mustangs nab win at Vidor

VIDOR – The West Orange-Stark Running Mustangs traveled to Vidor for a district matchup Tuesday evening and came away with a 57-49 victory.

The Mustangs would sweep the night winning all three games freshman, JV and Varsity. From the tip the Mustangs would get out to an early lead because of their full court pressure. After the first quarter Mustangs would lead 22-12. In the Second quarter the Mustangs would build a 19-point lead but due to careless play they would head into the half leading 37-24.

The Mustangs would be led by Michael Wardlows game high 24 points with him scoring in every quarter. Rocedric Pappillion would come out and get his biggest game on varsity scoring 13 points and 11 rebounds. Quintin Proctor would also be big on the boards pulling down 10 rebounds along with his 8 points. Braden Gant came up big a long with Brian Keller and Jalen Brown each having 4 steals on the night from their defense. Hampered by foul trouble the Mustangs would have to call off the press as the Mustangs were called for 21 fouls verse Vidor’s 10.

Coach Wilson said “it was great to jump out to the big lead early, we still left a lot of points in the paint that we have to finish as we continue to compete in a strong district. Overall, I am proud of the young men and it feels good to get out of there with the W”. This win propels the Mustangs to a 2-0 district record and 7-8 overall.

The Mustangs will host Orangefield Friday.