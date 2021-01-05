Lady Mustangs roll past Vidor

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs won their first district game with a convincing 56-30 win over the Vidor Lady Pirates at Mustang Gym Tuesday night in District 22-4A play.

The Lady Mustangs (4-10-1-3) started out slow falling behind 12-10 after the 1st quarter.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the 1st and give credit to Vidor, they hit some open shots,” WO-S Head Coach Michael Bethea said.

WO-S’ smothering defense was effective in the 2nd quarter as they held Vidor to 3 points while scoring 15 themselves to lead at the half 23 – 15.

“We picked up our intensity and effort in the 2nd quarter which then led us to gain confidence and control the game,” said Coach Bethea. The defense would continue to be dominant outscoring Vidor 10 – 3 to end the 3rd quarter.

The 4th quarter had more offensive action as WOS would score 21 points while Vidor (0-5 in district) scored 12.

“I am super proud of the girls and their effort. Our defense really got after it and that’s why went outscored them 46 – 18 in the final 3 quarters,” said Coach Bethea.

The Lady Mustangs had three players in double figures with Nadia Watson and Aniah Henderson each with game-high 16 points apiece. Bra’khia White would add 11 points. Tashianna Williams added 6 points and Sidnye Antoine had 5 points to go with 16 rebounds.

The Lady Mustangs will visit Orangefield Friday.