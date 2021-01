The Starlight Church of God in Christ women’s Department will conduct a drive through $25 gift card give away at 2800 Bob Hall Road on January 30, beginning at 10 a.m. The give away is to help people who are still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

The community is welcome to participate by donating gift cards or funds to purchase as many cards as possible. If you would like to participate in this community effort, you may drop cards or donations by the church at 2800 Bob Hall Road or by calling the office, 409-886-4366, to make arrangements. We are trying to use bank cards or Wal-mart cards preferably.

The drive through will last until all cards are distributed.

Pastor Starlight COGIC: Earnest B. Lindsey

Director of Women’s Dept: Evang Josie Lindsey