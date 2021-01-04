See what to expect with gas prices in Texas

After several weeks seeing the national average make healthy gains, last week saw a significant slowdown and most states saw prices change little going into the New Year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, is hopeful 2021’s theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is “unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher.”

Texas gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.93/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 8.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.59/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

“Short-term, expect prices to see overall less fluctuation in the week ahead as they saw to end 2020, with prices more likely to see small gains or stability than decreases,” De Haan said.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.24/g today.

The national average is up 8.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

anuary 4, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 4, 2019: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 4, 2018: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 4, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

January 4, 2016: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 4, 2015: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

January 4, 2014: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 4, 2013: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 4, 2012: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 4, 2011: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: