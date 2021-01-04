Orange Police Beat 12.31.20-1.3.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 31, 2020 – January 3, 2021:

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the State Hwy. 87 and Cypresswood

Traffic collision resulting in injury at Interstate 10 and 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of Dupont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 2300 block of Godwin Circle

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Theft at the 400 block of Hickory Ave.

Burglary at the 2500 block of Park Ave.

Sexual assault/fondling reported

Controlled substance at the 400 block of 15th Street

Sunday, Jan. 3

Robbery at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Controlled substance at the 1400 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at Parks and Sholars.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department