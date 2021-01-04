Orange Police Beat 12.31.20-1.3.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 31, 2020 – January 3, 2021:
Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the State Hwy. 87 and Cypresswood
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Interstate 10 and 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of Dupont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2300 block of Godwin Circle
Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Theft at the 400 block of Hickory Ave.
- Burglary at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
- Sexual assault/fondling reported
- Controlled substance at the 400 block of 15th Street
Sunday, Jan. 3
- Robbery at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Controlled substance at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at Parks and Sholars.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department