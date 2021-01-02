Adopting best thought processes

Happy New Year. This has by tradition become a season of setting goal, starting over and making declarations of doing things differently.

January 1st is a great point to look toward setting the foundation for achieving and accomplishing new goals and completing old ones. It is also a great time to reflex and learn what worked and what didn’t.

To assess the mistakes that have been made and why they were made.

To let some things go, and leaving some people and places.

New Years is a season of change.

As we have experienced in this past year, change was a world-wide experience. This year, what will we do differently? What will we change? What will we leave the same and build upon?

No matter what our focus will be. It all starts will a mindset.

What type of thought processes will we embrace? Like every other year, there will be a process throughout the year.

Changing the way we think will serve us very well. Even if we had a great year in 2020, changing the way we think to build upon that which has been accomplished will help us to stay abreast with the changes in our culture.

Change is inevitable. Our culture is changing.

There are some messages that needs to stay the same, but the method of presentations needs to change. As to the message of loving ourselves and loving others. This message should never change.

However, the methods that we need to use to get people to embrace loving themselves needs to change. Why would I say this? I’m glad you asked. Love is defined as doing what’s in one’s best interest.

As we look to love ourselves to be able to love others. We need to have the thought process, the mindset to do what’s in our best interest. This can be confusing as there are times, we don’t do what’s in our best interest, but what we are interested in the best.

As we start this year, let’s take a hard candid look over the last 365 plus days and truly assess decisions made. Were they in our best interest or what we were interested in at that time?

Need and want are both four letter words, but so is best.

Let’s not confuse wants as needs, it very well may not be best for us.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.