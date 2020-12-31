Vidor Police Beat 12.23-12.29.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 23 – December 29, 2020:

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Burglary at the 21400 block of Interstate 10

Friday, Dec. 25

Burglary at the 1900 block of Main Street

Saturday, Dec. 26

Robbery at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Assault at the 400 block of Park Street

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Mill Street

Theft at the 600 block of Kent Street

Burglary at the 20300 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, Dec. 27

Suspicious person at the 300 block of Walden Road

Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 21400 block of Interstate 10

Suspicious person at the 300 block of Main Street

Controlled substance at the 700 block of Main Street

Monday, Dec. 28

Assault at the 700 block of Park Street

Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Main Street

Damaged property at the 400 block of Canal Street

Theft at the 100 block of North Mission

Theft at the 400 block of Park Street

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Theft at the 200 block of Old Hwy. 90 West

Assault at the 100 block of Mayhaw Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department