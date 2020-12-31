Artists donate art to help ‘Raise the Roof” at The Art Studio, Inc.

To The Leader

BEAUMONT — Working artists Grace Megnet and Lynn Sweat have donated more than 100 pieces of art to The Art Studio, Inc.’s “Raise the Roof” fundraiser to be held in January.

The Exhibition and sale will begin on January 4, 2021. The art will be on display in The Art Studio’s main gallery at 720 Franklin Street in Beaumont, as well as on www.artstudio.org and on TASI’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram with links to the auction sites on eBay. Patrons can come masked in person to view the show Tuesday – Saturday 12-5 p.m. To place a bid on works, buyers may go online or scan a QR code in the gallery to bid online.

The event will also include work generously donated by other working artists, including: Chuck Russell, Sandi Laurette, Sirena LaBurn, Jennifer Thompson, Sam Daleo, Jr., Greg Busceme, Sr., Kevin Clay, David Cargill, Richard Spinney, Mark Nesmith, Nathan Yellow Jones, Andy Coughlan, Christopher Troutman, Jerome Cabeen, Avril Falgout, Alice Powell, Theresa Liddle, Tom Veillon, Matt Beshears, Michelle Cate and Victor Higginbotham.

Donotions of art by living and deceased artists were provided graceously by Ellen Rienstra, Tam Kiehnhoff, Maria Petross and the estate of D.J. Kava. These artists include: Frank Gerriets, Larry Leach, D.J. Kava, Marty Arredondo, Michael Richardson, Amy Richards, Beau Dumesnil, Summer Lydick, Faye Nelson, Abby McClaurin, Adam Cook, Xenia Fedorchenko, Byron O’Quinn, Stephen Harron, Ethan Azaria, Douglas Becker, R L Kurkorski, Patrick Amos, Millicent Tomskins, Lisa Baumer, Eddie Mormon, Marian Padillia and Randy Edwards.

The exhibition and sale will raise funds to fix The Art Studio’s roof and meet their first goal of raising $35,000 to earn a challenge grant from the EDERIN Foundation which will award TASI $10,000 towards the ultimate goal of approximately $100,000 to restore the roofs of TASI’s buildings. This includes their main building which is a post-war construction, brick warehouse, which was once home to Plowden Supply, an oil field supply company.

The Art Studio, Inc. is a non-profit arts cooperative that serves the wider Southeast Texas community. The Art Studio is located just down from the Port of Beaumont and adjacent to Historic Downtown Beaumont at 720 Franklin.

For more information, call 409-838-5393, email info@artstudio.org, visit www.artstudio.org