expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Leader file photo Bridge City's Harlee Tupper was named to the TGCA Class 4A All-State Volleyball Team this week.

Lady Cards’ Tupper makes 4A All-State Volleyball Team

By Van Wade

Published 8:38 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Bridge City junior standout volleyball player Harlee Tupper was recently named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Volleyball Team this week.

Tupper was such a key cog for head coach Becca Peveto and the Lady Cardinals’ run at the District 22-4A title last season.

Tupper helped the Lady Cardinals to an 11-1 22-4A championship as Bridge City advanced all the way to the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals in the playoffs.

Tupper, who was also the Most Valuable Player on the All-Orange Leader Team, notched 250 kills, 221 assists, 190 digs, 63 aces, 12 blocks and 106 good serves received in the 18-match season.

 

 

More News

Lady Cards’ Tupper makes 4A All-State Volleyball Team

Orange Police Beat 12.29.20

The Postscript: Throw out the empties

OP-ED: Story over a cup: 2020, please let old acquaintances be forgot

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar