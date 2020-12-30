Lady Cards’ Tupper makes 4A All-State Volleyball Team

Bridge City junior standout volleyball player Harlee Tupper was recently named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Volleyball Team this week.

Tupper was such a key cog for head coach Becca Peveto and the Lady Cardinals’ run at the District 22-4A title last season.

Tupper helped the Lady Cardinals to an 11-1 22-4A championship as Bridge City advanced all the way to the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals in the playoffs.

Tupper, who was also the Most Valuable Player on the All-Orange Leader Team, notched 250 kills, 221 assists, 190 digs, 63 aces, 12 blocks and 106 good serves received in the 18-match season.