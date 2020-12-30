expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Bobcats fend off Tarkington

By Van Wade

Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats held off the Tarkington Longhorns 45-41 in non-district action at Bobcat Gym Wednesday.

Pete Ragusa paced the Bobcats (11-5) with 15 points.

Payton Wrinkle had 12 points. Bryce Bergeron notched five points, six rebounds andthree steals while Morgan Sampson hauled down five rebounds.

The Bobcats led 5-0 at the end of the first quarter and 17-10 at intermission. The Longhorns trimmed away at the lead in the second half but the Bobcats thwarted the rally.

 

More News

Orange Police Beat 12.30.20

Bears ‘grit’ one out over Splendora

Bobcats fend off Tarkington

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. Wed 12/30/20

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar