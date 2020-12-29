SETCA names Coaches of the Year
The Southeast Texas Coaches Association recently announced their 2020 high school coaches of the year, here is the list of winners:
Football: Brandon Prouse, Deweyville
Volleyball: Tammy White, Huffman
Boys Cross Country: Kris Gilmore, Huffman
Girls Cross Country: Todd Sutherland, East Chambers
Boys Basketball: Jake McDonald, Orangefield
Girls Basketball: Mike Fogo, Hardin-Jefferson
Baseball: Chad Landry, Bridge City
Softball: Rebekah Ragsdale, Orangefield
Boys Golf: Jerry Honza, PN-G
Girls Golf: Bart Williams, LC-M
Boys Tennis: Jorge Lopez, Nederland
Girls Tennis: Diana Caston, Kirbyville
Boys Powerlifting: Justin Trahan, WO-S
Girls Powerlifting: Rodney Burks, Vidor
Boys Soccer: Jackie Brown, East Chambers
Girls Soccer: Aimee Bates, PN-G
Boys Track: Chris Fontenot, East Chambers
Girls Track: Hiawatha Hickman, WO-S
Assistant Coach of the Year: Chris Fontenot, East Chambers
Referee of the Year: Terry Falgot
Van Thomas Media Person of the Year: Ashly Elam