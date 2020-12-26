FAITH: A solution to all of our needs

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. He came as a witness, to bear witness about the light, that all might believe through him. He was not the light, but came to bear witness about the light.

The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made through him, yet the world did not know him. He came to his own, and his own people did not receive him. But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God.

And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth. ( John bore witness about him, and cried out, “This was he of whom I said, ‘He who comes after me ranks before me, because he was before me.’”) For from his fullness we have all received, grace upon grace. For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. No one has ever seen God; the only God, who is at the Father’s side, he has made him known.” John 1:1-18 ESV

In my opinion, there are very few passages of scripture more marvelous than John 1. Here we find not just a poetic description of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, but also truth encapsulated in a way we can grab.

“In the beginning was the WORD, in Him was life and the light was life, and the WORD became flesh and dwelt with us!” All of these phrases speak to a need we have in this life.

First, we need to know where we came from and how it all began. Friends, for me, the beginning coming from God’s international creation is still truth and a truth I build my life upon.

Second, we need to know how to live. Sure, we all have figured out working, eating, and the birds and the bees, but we need to know how to bring meaning to life and see a light in the darkness of sin.

Thirdly, we need to know God loves His creation to such an extent, He became us, to be in solidarity with us, redeem us, and point all the glory of life back to the Father.

As you read this, you may be thinking of other needs you have in this life. I’m sure those needs are legitimate and necessary, but the needs listed above are the essential needs of not just a life in eternity, but a thriving and victorious life here and now. The solution to all of our needs is a Savior and His name is JESUS!

I hope all of us have been able to reassess what is truly meaningful in life this past year. I also hope we can take some of what we have learned and reevaluated with us into the meeting year. Let’s not waste what the Lord has taught us in 2020.

He who spoke creation into existence in the beginning will also be the one who with love and victory will make all things right in the end. That is Good News!

Rev. Brad McKenzie is Lead Pastor at Orange First Church of the Nazarene, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange.