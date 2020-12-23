Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.21-12.23.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 21, 2020 thru December 23, 2020:

Leonard Dennis and Teresa Murillo

Adrian Busch and Andrea Marie

Kristopher Wallace and Timeika Watts

Brian Williams and Divon Edwards

Derek Fairley and Breanna Thompson

Thomas Burdine and Joann Richardson

Dalton Brock and Masey Stanley

Devin Moore and Malaysia King

Glenn Motte and Carolyn Walker