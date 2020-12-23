NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. Wed 12.23.20

The National Weather Service will be monitoring for strong to potentially severe storms during the late afternoon through early overnight hours. The line of storms will be just ahead of a cold front that will move through the area tonight.

Dry weather unseasonably and cold weather are forecasted tomorrow and Christmas Day with a light freeze expected Christmas morning. Windy conditions especially along the I10 corridor are expected tomorrow. Winds to gale force will be possible late tonight through tomorrow. Strong offshore winds tonight and tomorrow will allow for tides to be below normal.

Dry weather is expected Saturday…a slight chance for rain is forecasted Sunday through Monday. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be near or just above normal.