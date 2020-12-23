Lamar State College graduates announced

Lamar State College Orange hosted the Fall 2020 Commencement ceremony Sunday, December 13 at the Shahan Events Center.

The socially distanced, walk-through graduation ceremony was open to all graduates throughout the entire year.

LSCO president, Dr. Thomas Johnson served as the commencement speaker.

The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.

Summa Cum Laude

Randi Denson

Nathan Dickerson

Christian Ivey

Mallory Kelley

Luke Marshall

Baylei McGown

Breanna Shipp

Magna Cum Laude

Nola Ames

Katherine Comeaux

Tenah Kennedy

Blake Marshall

Madison Peden

Cum Laude

Kooper Abernathy

Jade Corbello

Weldon Kelly

Parker Kidder

Jacob Lewis

Victoria McDaniel

Brandy Mobbs

Jada Osborne

Kaili Peloquin

Angelina Samuel

Cryslynn Young

Beaumont

Associate of Applied Science

Kolby James Ray Gilbert, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion Process Technology; Michala Camille Fontenot, Keila Nicole Goetschius, and Shanika Symone Toran, Registered Nursing

Associate of Arts

Lauriana Emari Castille, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion in General Studies; Melinda Shante Leday, Liberal Arts

Certificate of Completion

Donna Ann Wilburn, Instrumentation; Jesseca Janai Powell, and Nedia Elise Prejean, Vocational Nursing

Bridge City

Associate of Applied Science

Brandy M. Mobbs, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Business Management Accounting and Entrepreneurship; Carlee Jen Linder and Mackenzie Rae Shugart, Registered Nursing

Associate of Arts

Caitlyn Jade Richardson, Sociology and Certificate of Completion General Studies

Associate of Science

Kristian Renee Bollenbacher, Business and Certificate of Completion General Studies

Certificate of Completion

Cassie Leigh DeRouen, Dental Assisting; Ava Naomi Nixon, Ordinary Seaman BST.

Institutional Award

Brittany Dawn Reece, Advanced Nurse Aid; Eric Hunter Bland and Brittany Dawn Reece, EMT Basic

Buna

Associate of Applied Science

Kyle Allen Sterling, Process Operating; Cord Price Tucker, Registered Nursing

Associate of Arts

Chelsea Brianne Parsons, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Certificate of Completion

Clayton W. Lyons and Bryan Joseph Picou, Ordinary Seaman BST; Braden Nikole Goodman, Vocational Nursing

Call

Certificate of Completion

Breanna Breanna Harris, Vocational Nursing

DeQuincy

Certificate of Completion

Katie Jo Guidry, Vocational Nursing

DeRidder

Associate of Applied Science

Misty Lea Janice, Registered Nursing

Deweyville

Associate of Applied Science

Ryan Russell Lee, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion Process Technology

Associate of Science

Jace Anthony Burke, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies.

Evadale

Associate of Arts

Ashley Lynn Gore, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies;

Certificate of Completion

Baylee Kyndall Mock and Chelsea Nicole Murphy, Vocational Nursing

Groves

Associate of Arts

Hannah Raquel McBride, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies.

Associate of Science

Jacob Antonio Lewis, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies.

Certificate of Completion

Katrina Darlene Collins, Vocational Nursing

Gun Barrel City

Certificate of Completion

Cade Austin Pierce, Ordinary Seaman BST

Jasper

Certificate of Completion

Jacklyn Danielle Adams, Vocational Nursing

Jennings

Associate of Applied Science

Chassidy Guana Pete, Registered Nursing

Kinder

Associate of Applied Science

Lindsey Trahan Fontenot, Registered Nursing

Kirbyville

Associate of Applied Science

Paige Renea Berryman, Registered Nursing

Certificate of Completion

Madison Rose Hoover and Mallory Leeann Kelley, Dental Assisting; Brandi Nicole McElroy and Danielle Brianne Sullivan, Vocational Nursing

Institutional Award

Kori Alayne Cleveland, EMT Basic

Kountze

Certificate of Completion

Ashley Brianne Rains and Trina Renee Smith, Vocational Nursing

Lafayette

Associate of Applied Science

Nola Mae Ames, Registered Nursing and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Lake Charles

Associate of Applied Science

Morgan J’Nae’ Beverly, Erica Lynn Doucet, Nekia Sherae Griffin, and Whitney Nicole Winger, Registered Nursing.

Certificate of Completion

Tianna Dshaun Richmond, Pharmacy Technology; Vallorie Renee Green and Tiphanie Senegar, Vocational Nursing.

Lumberton

Associate of Arts Teaching

Katy Marie Swearingen, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies;

Certificate of Completion

Keri Jo Buxton, Tenah Marjorie Kennedy, and Madison Brooke Peden, Vocational Nursing

Institutional Award

Colby Nathen Horn, EMT Basic

Nederland

Certificate of Completion

Emily Griffiths Rodriguez, Vocational Nursing

Newton

Certificate of Completion

Chasity Lanay Coleman, Dental Assisting; Sharon S. Byerly, Vocational Nursing

Opelousas

Associate of Applied Science

Amberly Trena Alfred, Registered Nursing

Orange

Associate of Applied Science

Summer Paige Black, Tonya Denise Jack-Thomas, Business Management and Certificate of Completion Business Management Accounting; Victoria Denise McDaniel, Industrial Technology and Certificate of Completion, Safety, Health and Environmental; Luke Jared Marshall, Information Technology Support Specialist and Certificate of Completion Cybersecurity Specialist, Information Technology Support Specialist Networking and Software Development; Kooper Drake Abernathy, Korey Ean Davis, Logan Patrick New, Paige Elizabeth Trevino, and Courtney Harris Cunningham, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; Adam Lucas Agerton, Process Operating Technology; Logan Scott Bertrand, Derrick Jermand Collins, Bryceson Paul Davis, Tyler Preston Dixson, Robert Lee Fox, Jade Pilar Johnson, Weldon James Kelly, Blake Emery Marshall, Lane Austin Taylor, and Benjamin Tyler Trahan, Process Operating Technology and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Corina Raelene Champeaux, Courtney Nicole Duran, Lauren Carlette Gant, Parker Chase Kidder, Kristen Lynn McCaskill, Katherine Ann Minchew, Kaitlyn Sue Norman, Nicole Renea Trero, and Taelor Nicole Vilo, Registered Nursing.

Associate of Arts

Justin Tucker Anderson, Kimberly Karol Potter, Benita Richard Guillory, and Jordan Kye Richard, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Breanna Lashay Shipp, Liberal Arts; Kailey Danielle Childress, Emily Denise Lyons, and Kristin Lee Teague, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies.

Associate of Science

Carlee Dawn Borel, Kathy Claro, Lacy Nichole Randall, and Lawrence Albert Seppi, Business and Certificate of Completion General Studies; Emily Francesca Cerny, Liberal Arts and Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice Corrections, and General Studies; Cotricia Patrice Leonard, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion General Studies.

Certificate of Completion

Christian Delaine Ivey, Dental Assisting; Jared Blaine Alleman, Instrumentation; Matthew Lee Murdock Ordinary Seaman BST; Jade Taylor Corbello, Randi Michelle Denson, Leann Marie Garcia, Amrutha George, Bailey Elizabeth Hext, Breanna Alexis Lacour, Bobby Joseph LeBlanc, Kayla Marie Manuel, Rachel Elizabeth McNeil, Alyssa A Murphy, Angelina Renee Samuel, Michelle Elizabeth Thomas, and Crista Michelle Toledo, Vocational Nursing.

Institutional Award

Sabrina Rochelle Litz, EMT Basic

Port Arthur

Certificate of Completion

Angela Marie Garcia, Vocational Nursing

Institutional Award

Brenda L Chavez Valencia, Advanced Nurse Aid

Roanoke

Associate of Applied Science

Monica Lynn Mott, Registered Nursing

Sabine Pass

Certificate of Completion

Angel Nicole Bourgeois, Vocational Nursing

Silsbee

Associate of Applied Science

Rakeesha Raquel Sears, Registered Nursing

Associate of Science

Luther Joseph Eaves, Business

Sour Lake

Certificate of Completion

Julia Leigh Vaughan, Vocational Nursing

Sulphur

Associate of Applied Science

Sarah Kathleen Clemens, Registered Nursing and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Christina Renee Jones, Kaili Dawn Peloquin, and Melissa Maree Smith, Registered Nursing.

Institutional Award

Faytra Washington, EMT Basic

Vidor

Associate of Applied Science

Ethan David Collins, Business Management and Certificate of Completion Business Management Accounting and Entrepreneurship; Nathan Lewis Dickerson, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; James Earl Kelly and Robert Sothy Prak, Process Operating; Trevin Jaret Olbrich, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion Process Technology; Melissa Renee Lovelady and Courtney Louise Robicheaux, Registered Nursing; Rachel Lynn Wright, Registered Nursing and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Associate of Arts

Amanda Sue Biffle, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion General Studies; Jamie Lynn Beckman, Ronnie James Parks, and Rylee Daye Reel, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Associate of Science

Hunter Blake Phillips, Business and Certificate of Completion General Studies; Shae Michelle Kane Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice, Certificate of Completion, Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice Corrections, and General Studies

Certificate of Completion

Allen Christopher Comeaux, Information Technology Support Assistant Networking Specialist; Jordan Tyler Bennett, Ordinary Seaman BST; Katherine Faye Comeaux, Sarah Katharine Ramsey, Elise Marie Roesler, and Cryslynn Michelle Young, Vocational Nursing; Dimitri Ryan Collins, Welding Technology.

Institutional Award

Kathryn Nicole Bost, Baylei Nicole McGowan, Jada Marie Osborne, EMT Basic

Vinton

Associate of Applied Science

Victoria Paige Leach, Registered Nursing

West Orange

Certificate of Completion

Micah Royse Satir, Ordinary S