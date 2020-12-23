Lamar State College graduates announced
Lamar State College Orange hosted the Fall 2020 Commencement ceremony Sunday, December 13 at the Shahan Events Center.
The socially distanced, walk-through graduation ceremony was open to all graduates throughout the entire year.
LSCO president, Dr. Thomas Johnson served as the commencement speaker.
The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.
Summa Cum Laude
Randi Denson
Nathan Dickerson
Christian Ivey
Mallory Kelley
Luke Marshall
Baylei McGown
Breanna Shipp
Magna Cum Laude
Nola Ames
Katherine Comeaux
Tenah Kennedy
Blake Marshall
Madison Peden
Cum Laude
Kooper Abernathy
Jade Corbello
Weldon Kelly
Parker Kidder
Jacob Lewis
Victoria McDaniel
Brandy Mobbs
Jada Osborne
Kaili Peloquin
Angelina Samuel
Cryslynn Young
Beaumont
Associate of Applied Science
Kolby James Ray Gilbert, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion Process Technology; Michala Camille Fontenot, Keila Nicole Goetschius, and Shanika Symone Toran, Registered Nursing
Associate of Arts
Lauriana Emari Castille, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion in General Studies; Melinda Shante Leday, Liberal Arts
Certificate of Completion
Donna Ann Wilburn, Instrumentation; Jesseca Janai Powell, and Nedia Elise Prejean, Vocational Nursing
Bridge City
Associate of Applied Science
Brandy M. Mobbs, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Business Management Accounting and Entrepreneurship; Carlee Jen Linder and Mackenzie Rae Shugart, Registered Nursing
Associate of Arts
Caitlyn Jade Richardson, Sociology and Certificate of Completion General Studies
Associate of Science
Kristian Renee Bollenbacher, Business and Certificate of Completion General Studies
Certificate of Completion
Cassie Leigh DeRouen, Dental Assisting; Ava Naomi Nixon, Ordinary Seaman BST.
Institutional Award
Brittany Dawn Reece, Advanced Nurse Aid; Eric Hunter Bland and Brittany Dawn Reece, EMT Basic
Buna
Associate of Applied Science
Kyle Allen Sterling, Process Operating; Cord Price Tucker, Registered Nursing
Associate of Arts
Chelsea Brianne Parsons, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Certificate of Completion
Clayton W. Lyons and Bryan Joseph Picou, Ordinary Seaman BST; Braden Nikole Goodman, Vocational Nursing
Call
Certificate of Completion
Breanna Breanna Harris, Vocational Nursing
DeQuincy
Certificate of Completion
Katie Jo Guidry, Vocational Nursing
DeRidder
Associate of Applied Science
Misty Lea Janice, Registered Nursing
Deweyville
Associate of Applied Science
Ryan Russell Lee, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion Process Technology
Associate of Science
Jace Anthony Burke, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies.
Evadale
Associate of Arts
Ashley Lynn Gore, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies;
Certificate of Completion
Baylee Kyndall Mock and Chelsea Nicole Murphy, Vocational Nursing
Groves
Associate of Arts
Hannah Raquel McBride, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies.
Associate of Science
Jacob Antonio Lewis, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies.
Certificate of Completion
Katrina Darlene Collins, Vocational Nursing
Gun Barrel City
Certificate of Completion
Cade Austin Pierce, Ordinary Seaman BST
Jasper
Certificate of Completion
Jacklyn Danielle Adams, Vocational Nursing
Jennings
Associate of Applied Science
Chassidy Guana Pete, Registered Nursing
Kinder
Associate of Applied Science
Lindsey Trahan Fontenot, Registered Nursing
Kirbyville
Associate of Applied Science
Paige Renea Berryman, Registered Nursing
Certificate of Completion
Madison Rose Hoover and Mallory Leeann Kelley, Dental Assisting; Brandi Nicole McElroy and Danielle Brianne Sullivan, Vocational Nursing
Institutional Award
Kori Alayne Cleveland, EMT Basic
Kountze
Certificate of Completion
Ashley Brianne Rains and Trina Renee Smith, Vocational Nursing
Lafayette
Associate of Applied Science
Nola Mae Ames, Registered Nursing and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Lake Charles
Associate of Applied Science
Morgan J’Nae’ Beverly, Erica Lynn Doucet, Nekia Sherae Griffin, and Whitney Nicole Winger, Registered Nursing.
Certificate of Completion
Tianna Dshaun Richmond, Pharmacy Technology; Vallorie Renee Green and Tiphanie Senegar, Vocational Nursing.
Lumberton
Associate of Arts Teaching
Katy Marie Swearingen, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies;
Certificate of Completion
Keri Jo Buxton, Tenah Marjorie Kennedy, and Madison Brooke Peden, Vocational Nursing
Institutional Award
Colby Nathen Horn, EMT Basic
Nederland
Certificate of Completion
Emily Griffiths Rodriguez, Vocational Nursing
Newton
Certificate of Completion
Chasity Lanay Coleman, Dental Assisting; Sharon S. Byerly, Vocational Nursing
Opelousas
Associate of Applied Science
Amberly Trena Alfred, Registered Nursing
Orange
Associate of Applied Science
Summer Paige Black, Tonya Denise Jack-Thomas, Business Management and Certificate of Completion Business Management Accounting; Victoria Denise McDaniel, Industrial Technology and Certificate of Completion, Safety, Health and Environmental; Luke Jared Marshall, Information Technology Support Specialist and Certificate of Completion Cybersecurity Specialist, Information Technology Support Specialist Networking and Software Development; Kooper Drake Abernathy, Korey Ean Davis, Logan Patrick New, Paige Elizabeth Trevino, and Courtney Harris Cunningham, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; Adam Lucas Agerton, Process Operating Technology; Logan Scott Bertrand, Derrick Jermand Collins, Bryceson Paul Davis, Tyler Preston Dixson, Robert Lee Fox, Jade Pilar Johnson, Weldon James Kelly, Blake Emery Marshall, Lane Austin Taylor, and Benjamin Tyler Trahan, Process Operating Technology and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Corina Raelene Champeaux, Courtney Nicole Duran, Lauren Carlette Gant, Parker Chase Kidder, Kristen Lynn McCaskill, Katherine Ann Minchew, Kaitlyn Sue Norman, Nicole Renea Trero, and Taelor Nicole Vilo, Registered Nursing.
Associate of Arts
Justin Tucker Anderson, Kimberly Karol Potter, Benita Richard Guillory, and Jordan Kye Richard, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Breanna Lashay Shipp, Liberal Arts; Kailey Danielle Childress, Emily Denise Lyons, and Kristin Lee Teague, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies.
Associate of Science
Carlee Dawn Borel, Kathy Claro, Lacy Nichole Randall, and Lawrence Albert Seppi, Business and Certificate of Completion General Studies; Emily Francesca Cerny, Liberal Arts and Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice Corrections, and General Studies; Cotricia Patrice Leonard, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion General Studies.
Certificate of Completion
Christian Delaine Ivey, Dental Assisting; Jared Blaine Alleman, Instrumentation; Matthew Lee Murdock Ordinary Seaman BST; Jade Taylor Corbello, Randi Michelle Denson, Leann Marie Garcia, Amrutha George, Bailey Elizabeth Hext, Breanna Alexis Lacour, Bobby Joseph LeBlanc, Kayla Marie Manuel, Rachel Elizabeth McNeil, Alyssa A Murphy, Angelina Renee Samuel, Michelle Elizabeth Thomas, and Crista Michelle Toledo, Vocational Nursing.
Institutional Award
Sabrina Rochelle Litz, EMT Basic
Port Arthur
Certificate of Completion
Angela Marie Garcia, Vocational Nursing
Institutional Award
Brenda L Chavez Valencia, Advanced Nurse Aid
Roanoke
Associate of Applied Science
Monica Lynn Mott, Registered Nursing
Sabine Pass
Certificate of Completion
Angel Nicole Bourgeois, Vocational Nursing
Silsbee
Associate of Applied Science
Rakeesha Raquel Sears, Registered Nursing
Associate of Science
Luther Joseph Eaves, Business
Sour Lake
Certificate of Completion
Julia Leigh Vaughan, Vocational Nursing
Sulphur
Associate of Applied Science
Sarah Kathleen Clemens, Registered Nursing and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Christina Renee Jones, Kaili Dawn Peloquin, and Melissa Maree Smith, Registered Nursing.
Institutional Award
Faytra Washington, EMT Basic
Vidor
Associate of Applied Science
Ethan David Collins, Business Management and Certificate of Completion Business Management Accounting and Entrepreneurship; Nathan Lewis Dickerson, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; James Earl Kelly and Robert Sothy Prak, Process Operating; Trevin Jaret Olbrich, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion Process Technology; Melissa Renee Lovelady and Courtney Louise Robicheaux, Registered Nursing; Rachel Lynn Wright, Registered Nursing and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Associate of Arts
Amanda Sue Biffle, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion General Studies; Jamie Lynn Beckman, Ronnie James Parks, and Rylee Daye Reel, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Associate of Science
Hunter Blake Phillips, Business and Certificate of Completion General Studies; Shae Michelle Kane Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice, Certificate of Completion, Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice Corrections, and General Studies
Certificate of Completion
Allen Christopher Comeaux, Information Technology Support Assistant Networking Specialist; Jordan Tyler Bennett, Ordinary Seaman BST; Katherine Faye Comeaux, Sarah Katharine Ramsey, Elise Marie Roesler, and Cryslynn Michelle Young, Vocational Nursing; Dimitri Ryan Collins, Welding Technology.
Institutional Award
Kathryn Nicole Bost, Baylei Nicole McGowan, Jada Marie Osborne, EMT Basic
Vinton
Associate of Applied Science
Victoria Paige Leach, Registered Nursing
West Orange
Certificate of Completion
Micah Royse Satir, Ordinary S