HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The following area students received degrees during the 2020 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.

Orange: Kaylea Daigle, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

Donte Green, Master of Science, Geographic Information Systems

Baylee Whitley, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude



Vidor: Hannah Odom, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Emileigh Singleton, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business