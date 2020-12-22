Orange Police Beat 12.18-12.20.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 18 – December 20, 2020:

Friday, Dec. 18

Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Controlled substance at 20 th and Sunset

and Sunset Weapons offense on Cove Drive

Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Dupont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in injury on State Hwy. 87 near Dorman Funeral Home

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Miscellaneous events at the 3700 block of Kenwood Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Edgar Brown Drive near Walmart

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Saturday, Dec. 19

Weapons offense at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Meeks and Woodmont

Theft on Byron Road

Sunday, Dec. 20

Assault at the 900 block of West Curtis Ave.

Damaged property at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Possession of a weapon at the 5200 block of Meeks Drive

Theft on Circle E

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department