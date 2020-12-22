Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.14-12.28.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 14- December 18, 2020:

William L. Gravett and Leia D. Bland

Bradley W. Phillips and Jessica A. Mugleston

Robert N. Burton and Sara H. Frederick

Curtis D. Berry and Veronica Warren

Gabriel D.R Torres and Mercedes M. Fezia

Juan L. Barragan and Bonnie Salomon

Christopher W. LaBove and Brook C. Pilley

Karl C. Bryant and Haleigh B. Newman

Charles J. Briscoe and Adriana Villalobos

Danny C. Palmer and Aimee M. Hargraves

Kelsea R. Carrion and Robyn E.N Gobble

Prestin S. Andrews and Kristi M. McKay

Seth F. Kuenzel and Katelyn L. Smith