Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open in West Orange

CALABASAS, CA — Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in West Orange, TX. The new store will be located at 3109 Edgar Brown Drive and is expected to open early next year. A grand opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding West Orange area.

In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Further, Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 21,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in West Orange for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the West Orange area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “West Orange, TX”.