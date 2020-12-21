Lady Bobcats fend off late Buna rally

ORANGEFIELD – After jumping out to a huge first-quarter lead, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats were able to hang on to defeat long-time rival Buna 43-39 in non-district action at Bobcat Gym Monday morning.

The Lady Bobcats (8-3) dominated the Lady Cougars in the first quarter, racing out to a 14-1 advantage after the first eight minutes.

However, after that, the Lady Cougars were in comeback mode and battled all the way back to within three points in the fourth quarter before the Lady Bobcats managed to hold on.

Greenlea Oldham led the Lady Bobcat attack with 16 points and a game-high seven rebounds while Harleigh Rawls contributed 14 points and six boards.

Reese Sherman paced the Lady Cougars with a game-high 18 points, 10 of them coming in the second half.

The Lady Bobcats received eight points from Oldham in the first quarter and four from Rawls as they built a 13-point cushion. Harleigh Dawson scored Buna’s lone point in the period with a free-throw.

Buna trimmed the Lady Bobcat lead to 21-12 at the half, outscoring Orangefield 11-7 in the second quarter as Sherman popped for seven points for the Lady Cougars.

The Lady Bobcats outscored Buna 10-7 in the third quarter to lead 31-19 as Kenadie DuBois, who had nine points, and Rawls, scored four points apiece.

Buna’s full-court pressure got to Orangefield in the fourth quarter as the Lady Cougars forced 10 Lady Bobcat turnovers as they made a huge rally back.

A three-pointer by Faith Dixson got the Lady Cougars to within 37-34 with a little more than two minutes remaining.

Rawls helped the Lady Bobcats stay on top by scoring six points in the last stanza and made four crucial free-throws as Orangefield held on.

The Lady Bobcats finished with a 20-13 rebounding edge. Madison Greenway added four boards for Orangefield.

Haylee Pate had seven points for the Lady Cougars while Harleigh Dawson added five. Madison LaFleur paced Buna with six rebounds.

The Lady Bobcats finished with 20 turnovers while Buna had 16.

Buna was 15-of-21 from the free-throw line while Orangefield was 13-of-20.

The Lady Bobcats will visit Deweyville Tuesday.