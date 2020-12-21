expand
Ad Spot

December 21, 2020

Interstate 10 in Jefferson County Shutdown Due to Crash

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:20 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

At approximately 3:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.  The crash occurred near mile marker 838.

Initial reports indicate that a rollover crash occurred in the westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10.  An occupant in the vehicle was ejected and Troopers are awaiting the arrival of a medical helicopter.

Once the medical helicopter lands, all westbound traffic lanes will be closed.  There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen to traffic.  Motorists should expect delays.

More News

Big 4th propels Mustangs past Buna

All westbound lanes in Interstate 10 reopened

Interstate 10 in Jefferson County Shutdown Due to Crash

Bobcats bolt past Liberty

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar