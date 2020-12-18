Vidor Police Beat 12.9-12.15-20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 9 – December 15, 2020:
Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Theft at the 300 block of Wilson Street
- Suspicious person at the 400 block of West Park
- Assault at the 700 block of Strickland Street
- Domestic problem at the 400 block of Park Street
Thursday, Dec. 10
- Assault at the 700 block of Main Street
- Pornography, obscene material, manufacture at the 2400 block of Hwy. 12
- Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of South Archie Street
- Assault at the 2300 block of Main Street
Saturday, Dec. 12
- Theft at the 600 block of Main Street
- Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1100 block of Orange Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Filmore Street
- Assault at the 900 block of Forrest Lane
- Harassment at the East Lindbergh and Main
Sunday, Dec. 13
- Trespassing at Dewitt and Railroad
Monday, Dec. 14
- Theft at the 700 block of West Railroad Ave
Tuesday, Dec. 15
- Theft at the 1800 block of Dogwood Drive
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department