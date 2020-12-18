Vidor Police Beat 12.9-12.15-20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 9 – December 15, 2020:

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Theft at the 300 block of Wilson Street

Suspicious person at the 400 block of West Park

Assault at the 700 block of Strickland Street

Domestic problem at the 400 block of Park Street

Thursday, Dec. 10

Assault at the 700 block of Main Street

Pornography, obscene material, manufacture at the 2400 block of Hwy. 12

Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Assault at the 2300 block of Main Street

Saturday, Dec. 12

Theft at the 600 block of Main Street

Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1100 block of Orange Street

Assault at the 100 block of Filmore Street

Assault at the 900 block of Forrest Lane

Harassment at the East Lindbergh and Main

Sunday, Dec. 13

Trespassing at Dewitt and Railroad

Monday, Dec. 14

Theft at the 700 block of West Railroad Ave

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Theft at the 1800 block of Dogwood Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department