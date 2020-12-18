expand
Ad Spot

December 20, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 12.9-12.15-20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:37 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 9 – December 15, 2020:

Wednesday, Dec. 9

  • Theft at the 300 block of Wilson Street
  • Suspicious person at the 400 block of West Park
  • Assault at the 700 block of Strickland Street
  • Domestic problem at the 400 block of Park Street

Thursday, Dec. 10

  • Assault at the 700 block of Main Street
  • Pornography, obscene material, manufacture at the 2400 block of Hwy. 12
  • Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of South Archie Street
  • Assault at the 2300 block of Main Street

Saturday, Dec. 12

  • Theft at the 600 block of Main Street
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1100 block of Orange Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of Filmore Street
  • Assault at the 900 block of Forrest Lane
  • Harassment at the East Lindbergh and Main

Sunday, Dec. 13

  • Trespassing at Dewitt and Railroad

Monday, Dec. 14

  • Theft at the 700 block of West Railroad Ave

Tuesday, Dec. 15

  • Theft at the 1800 block of Dogwood Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

More News

FAITH: Celebration of Lord and love

OP-ED: Triumph of the vaccine: The swift rescue

OP-ED: Failing students need support, not blame

No relief from feds for threatened monarch butterfly

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar