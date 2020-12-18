Orange Mardi Gras Weekend is cancelled

To The Leader

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Orange regretfully have decided to cancel the Friday Mardi Gras Motor Parade scheduled for February 5, 2021 and the Krewe of Krewe’s Grand Mardi Gras Parade scheduled for February 6, 2021.

Due to lack of participation and the COVID – 19 pandemic we feel that it is in the best interest and safety of our citizens to cancel both nights’ parades along with other Mardi Gras festivities.

We are looking forward to the Mardi Gras festivities and parades for 2022 and it is our hope that it will be even bigger and better.