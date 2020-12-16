OrangeYouBold: Creating a DIY vintage truck

Hello beautiful people. This week I have a super cute project that can be done on any scale. It is just in time for the Christmas holidays. The project is brought to us by Dawn Pickens. You will find her description below. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did. Remember you can follow along on Facebook and email your projects to orangeyoubold@gmail.com

To create this unique one-of-a-kind vintage truck, was a fun way to kick off the holidays! What a welcome relief to “roll away” 2020 with good vibes. I created this vintage truck for under 80 bucks.

1 CD cabinet (or your choice of what you use for the body)

7- 15 inch wood panels (be sure and use your measurements to determine the width and length

4 plate chargers, 4 pie crust protectors and small convex mirror for the wheels

2 large bowls cut in half for the hub caps

1 small mirror from dollar tree and a curtain rod bracket for the rearview mirror

Rippled tin from craft section Walmart for the grill

2 touch light

1 can of polyacrylic

Numerous nails

3 cans of white primer spray paint

3 red spray paint

This was fun to recreate and will serve as a cute Christmas decoration and can also be cute for photo ops.

Please feel free to share! Happy Holidays,

Creator: Dawn Pickens dpickens_42@yahoo.com 409-466-6766