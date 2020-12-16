OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Bringing Christmas cheer to Orange

Although the holidays seem different due to COVID-19 and other challenges, there are still families still willing to make a difference.

Michael and Laurie Searles love their neighborhood in Rose Lawn in Orange, Texas. They wanted to do something in their neighborhood to bring back the unity and love they felt it once was.

“We just want to bring some fun back into our neighborhood that has been slandered so much.” Michael Searles shared with me.

Mr. Searles and his wife went into further detail to share that nothing in 2020 has been normal.

Nothing about this year has been normal or fair to the kids in the community,” they both shared with me.

The unselfish couple has decorated their home in beautiful Christmas decorations and will be inviting children and families in the neighborhood to take photos with Santa Clause. They are welcoming children to enjoy Christmas treats and see the children smile and laugh again.

“We are not doing this for money or to seek attention, we just want to do something awesome for the community,” Mrs. Searles added.

If you want to bring your children for some holiday fun, you can reach Laurie Searles at 409- 920-9020 for information for directions and time of festivities.

It is moments like this where we can appreciate people in our communities wanting to give back and share positive moments with their neighbors.

Michael and Laurie Searles, we appreciate your generous invite to bring the people in your neighborhood together. The City of Orange appreciates you and wishes you Happy Holidays!

Mary Ekene/Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Orange Alumnae), Activist & Author of Bring Positivity Back, Founder of Livol LLC