Drive Thru Non-Perishable Food Drive this Friday

By Dawn Burleigh

A drive through NON-Perishable Food Drive hosted by Stark Cultural Venues is from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, December 18 at Lutcher Theater to benefit Orange Christian Services.

Due to the community in need of the generosity of others, Stark Cultural Venues is asking you to do what you can to make the Christmas season a little bit brighter during this difficult time.

To make a donation, use the Lutcher Theater circle driveway to drop off non-perishable food items. The items will be used to restock the shelves at Orange Christian Services (OCS) as they continue to help those in need.

Orange Christian Services opened it’s doors in October 1979.

Originally, the organization offered food and some clothing to its clients.

Starting with three member churches, by the end of the first year, five member churches were providing emergency assistance to those in the area unable to obtain help elsewhere.

Today, there are 43 member churches helping clients.

After seven years, services expanded to include financial assistance for rent, utilities, maintenance prescriptions such as for blood pressure, and at one time, transportation for medical needs.

OCS, in addition to a client’s regular food order, will also provide 700-750 food bags in December.