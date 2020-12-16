Donations needed to reach annual fundraising goal

From staff reports

With 10 days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Orange finds itself falling behind the red kettle goal for 2020. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Orange.

“The 2020 bell-ringing season has brought unique challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Captain Zuniga of The Salvation Army. “Fewer people shopping in person at stores has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2020 kettle goal of $75,000. We have currently raised $31,250 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance. They often come to us at times of crisis when they have nowhere else to turn.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its fundraising goal. “We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity shown to The Salvation Army. Every dollar helps!” said Captain Zuniga. “These contributions stay right here in Orange and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

This Christmas, people can also support The Salvation Army and help Rescue Christmas by taking the Red Kettle Challenge. This virtual red kettle provides the opportunity to set a goal and raise funds online as an individual or as a team. “It’s not too late to get involved in the Red Kettle Challenge,” said Captain Zuniga. “This year has been difficult for many in our community and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long. We need individuals, companies, schools and churches to accept the challenge of having their own online Red Kettle.”

To register for the Red Kettle Challenge, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/Orange/. Select “Take The Challenge,” then register your individual or team kettle, set a goal, and get to work promoting it to your co-workers, family and friends.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell-ringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree, Red Kettle Challenge or any other Salvation Army program, please call (409) 291-8400 or visit us at 1950 Martin Luther King Dr, Orange, TX 77630.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make digital donations. Shoppers will be directed to a donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options.

“We’re hoping that the addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even easier for donors to help The Salvation Army’s Rescue Christmas this year,” Zuniga said. “As society continues to limit social interaction, and as fewer and fewer people carry cash, this is a great way for people to give, especially our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days!”

Another touchless way to donate this year is through Text-to-Give.

“We’re asking people to text KETTLE to 91999, enter the donation amount, and you’re done. It’s as easy as that!” Zuniga said.

Now in its 130th year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars nationwide to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America’s most vulnerable populations year-round.