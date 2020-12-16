Community Briefs 12.16.20

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Christmas Toy Drive

A Christmas Toy Drive will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Mt. Zion located at 512 West John Ave. in Orange. The event includes food, drinks and activities for the kids. All donations can be dropped off at 209 Morrell Blvd. or cash app: $Taszjones12

Mask are required during the event.

Re-Routing Hope Toy Giveaway

Anchor of Hope and James Hope Center are partnering together for Re-Routing Hope for a giveaway for children in need from 10 a.m. –12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1301 West Park Ave. in Orange, Texas.

The center is asking those in need to contact it before the event to ensure each child has a relevant gift. For those who would like to donate drop offs can be made at: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 1301 W. Parkin Orange or Cashapp: $AnchorMinistries

Families with children in need ages 1-14 please contact Anchor of Hope by December 15.

Call 409-553-3339 or email at athopeministries@yahoo.comto receive an application.

Blanket Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is hosting a Blanket Drive and collecting blankets to be distributed to nursing homes and to homeless persons in the area.

If you are able to donate a blanket, please drop it off to Dawn Burleigh at 1008 Green Ave. Orange, Texas.

FFA to Sell Christmas Trees

The Orangefield FFA Booster Club as well as the Orangefield FFA Chapter will be selling real Balsam Fir Christmas trees this holiday season beginning Friday, November 27 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. They will sell them from the ag farm – Jewel Cormier Park on Highway 1442. Trees will range in sizes from 3 feet to 10 feet and range in prices from $15 to $125. All proceeds will benefit the Orangefield FFA Booster Club Scholarship Fund.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Entry deadline for lambs, goats, swine and F1 heifers is December 1, 2020

Roaster pickup: January 22, 2021 (YMBL office)

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter, three miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.