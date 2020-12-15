Tigers rattle Bobcats in 22-4A opener

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

In a dominant performance, Silsbee dismantled Orangefield 86-64 in Tuesday night’s District 22-4A opener for both teams at Bobcat Gym Tuesday night.

The Silsbee Tigers (2-6, 1-0) started the night hot and never trailed throughout the game.

Five Tigers each scored in double-digits. Jared Harris led the game in scoring with 18 points, plus five assists and three steals. Dre’lon Miller scored 16, while Shan Gilder and Jerrick Harper both contributed 11 each. Raymond Baltrip had a double-double with 19 points and 12 boards as well.

Despite the loss, several Bobcats (8-4, 0-1) had big nights with 19 points and three steals from Payton Wrinkle. Bryce Bergeron dropped 15 points with six rebounds, and Pete Ragusa scored 10. Although the Bobcats pulled close to their opponent at times, it was never quite enough for Orangefield to take the lead.

After Tuesday night’s action, Silsbee sits at 1-0 in District 22-4A and will take on Beaumont United on Friday. Orangefield falls to 0-1 in district play and will travel to Bridge City on Friday to face the Cardinals.