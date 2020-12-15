Lady Cards go to 3-0 in 22-4A; Lady Cats, Lady Bears fall

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals improved to 3-0 on the young District 22-4A season while the Orangefield Lady Bobcats and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears absorbed losses in 22-4A play Tuesday night.

The Lady Cardinals improved to 3-0 with a 43-27 win over the Vidor Lady Pirates at Cardinal Gym.

The Lady Bobcats fell to 1-1 with a 59-37 loss on the road to the Silsbee Lady Tigers while the Lady Bears fell to 0-3 with a 75-23 loss at Lumberton.

In the Lady Bobcats’ loss at Silsbee, Harleigh Rawls had 12 points and four rebounds. Greenlea Oldham notched eight points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Madison Greenway chimed in with six points, 10 rebounds and three steals while Kenadie DuBois had five points, four rebounds and two steals.

Bridge City hosts Orangefield Friday while the Lady Bears welcome in WO-S.