State Football Championships all set at AT&T

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 UIL Football State Championships for Conference 1A-4A will take place Dec. 16-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Balmorhea (11-1) vs. Richland Springs (12-0) – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – Sterling City (14-0) vs. May (13-1) – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division II – Windthorst (14-1) vs. Mart (14-0) – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Conference 2A Division I – Post (15-0) vs. Shiner (13-0) – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division II – Canadian (14-1) vs. Franklin (12-2) – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division I – Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) vs. Hallettsville (13-2) – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 18, 2020

Conference 4A Division II – Gilmer (14-1) vs. Carthage (13-0) – 12:00 p.m.

Conference 4A Division I – Argyle (15-0) vs. Lindale (13-2) – 7:00 p.m.

