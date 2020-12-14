Orange Police Beat 12.11-12.13.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 11 – December 13, 2020:

Friday, Dec. 11

Assault at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Possess counterfeited documents at the 1900 block of Strickland

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Park Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Assault at the 1800 block of Maple Ave

Theft at the 2000 block of International Ave.

Domestic problem at the 2300 block of Pacific Street

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 500 block of West John Ave.

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3000 block of Clarence

Theft at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and Allie Payne

Street and Allie Payne Hit and run resulting in injury at the 4000 block of Sikes

Assault at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Dec. 13

Fraud at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Driving under the influence of alcohol at Strickland and MLK

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department