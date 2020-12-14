Newton County Sheriff’s report 12.14.20

PRESS RELEASE — Baby it’s cold outside. I love cold weather. Merry Christmas to everyone. Please let’s be safe.

New scam going around. They are calling and telling us they are the Social Security people. They want your personal information and it’s all dealing with the Corona Virus vaccine. Be smart and hang up.

We are still looking for James Lee Evans, white male, 47 years old from Burkeville. He knows we are looking for him. “James”, come on down.

We received a report of 11 cows, 3 calves and a bull being stolen off of FM 2460. Anyone have any information about this please let us know. We have a pretty good idea who was involved.

Report of a roommate and boyfriend fighting. A golf club was used to break a windshield. I break golf clubs throwing them, not beating out windshields.

We were contacted by Sabine Parrish Sheriff’s Office about a text message from a man who was feeling suicidal. We spent lots of time trying to locate the man. Turned out to be a prank. Not cool.

A man was running around naked and confused. Bad drugs. To me they are all bad drugs.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Don’t trust everything you see, even salt looks like sugar. Y’all have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.