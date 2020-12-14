Cards roll past Bob Hope; also get 22-4A win over Vidor due to forfeit

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals strolled past Bob Hope Academy 73-30 in non-district action at Cardinal Gym Monday night.

The Cardinals are now 10-2, 1-0 in 22-4A play as they were suppose to start District 22-4A play at Vidor Tuesday night. However, due to COVID-19 issues, the Pirates can’t play the game, thus the Cardinals get a win by forfeit.

Against Bob Hope, Austin Richardson led the Cardinals with 24 points as he buried six three-point bombs.

Gabe Castillo chimed in with 12 points while Bryson Constance had eight. Ethan Oceguera, Dylan Collazo and Braylen Collins all scored six points apiece.

The Cardinals will host Orangefield Friday in 22-4A action at Cardinal Gym.