expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Photo courtesy of Meals on Wheels

Helping our Seniors and Disabled

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:56 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

The Ed. T. Malloy Foundation presented grant money to Meals on Wheels to assist in feeding our Seniors and Disabled.  The Foundation was founded in 1983 by Marjorie Malloy, Jane Black Kennedy, Joanne Black Jones, and Susan Black Tiger. The primary beneficiaries are The Orange County Chapter of the American Red Cross; The First United Methodist Church of Orange, Texas; St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Orange, Texas; and The Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School performing and fine arts scholarship, but this year the Malloy Foundation granted $6,000 to Meals on Wheels in Orange.  Since 1983, the Foundation has donated over $6,750,000 to local charities.

 

More News

Morris OT buzzer-beater lifts Bears past Central Heights

And Now You Know: Sabine River Memorial Bridge was built in 1927

Mustangs nipped on the road by Shelbyville

FAITH: Invisible Ink? Is it the Mark? Or is it a Precursor?

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar