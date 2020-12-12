FAITH: Invisible Ink? Is it the Mark? Or is it a Precursor?

There has been a lot of speculation going around about the vaccination coming up for COVID. I have watched a very interesting video on-line about the technology surrounding new forms of injections. The video, I feel, did not get everything right but boy howdy, did it blow my mind! Most of it made a lot of sense.

I have been researching relatable things for the last six months, so a lot of it I already knew to be true, and a lot to be speculation. In COVID-19, ‘CO’ stands for ‘corona,’ ‘VI’ for ‘virus,’ and ‘D’ for disease. Corona actually means “any of a family (Coronaviridae) of large single-stranded RNA viruses, that have a lipid envelope studded with club-shaped spike proteins. It infects birds and many mammals including humans, and it includes the causative agents of MERS, SARS, and COVID 19.

Coronaviruses can cause a variety of illnesses in animals, but in people – coronaviruses cause one-third of common colds, and sometimes respiratory infections in premature infants. In 2003, a previously unknown coronavirus caused an outbreak of SARS in humans. There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses, and some severe.

Keeping track of all vaccinations remains a major challenge in developed countries, much less the developing world. The paperwork gets lost, and parents forget whether their child is up to date. I know I have done this many times. I could not find the paperwork where my child had received a vaccination, and the school demanded the information. Now a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers has developed a novel way to address this problem: embedding the record directly into the skin. Along with the vaccine, a child would be injected with a bit of dye that is invisible to the naked eye, but easily seen with a special cell-phone filter, combined with an app, that shines near-infrared light onto the skin. The dye would be expected to last up to five years, according to tests on pig and rat skin, as well as human skin in a dish. The system—which has not yet been tested in children—would provide quick and easy access to vaccination history, avoid the risk of clerical errors, and add little to the cost or risk of the procedure, (according to the study, published in “Science Translational Medicine”).

Basically, they have created a thing sort of like a band-aide that is placed on the skin. There are microneedles so small you can’t see them. They are embedded in the skin once the band-aide is placed, and release a dye that will mark that you have been vaccinated. The work was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and came about because of a direct request from Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates himself.

The researchers hope to add more detailed information to the dots, such as the date of vaccination, etc. Along with them, the team eventually wants to inject sensors that could also potentially be used to track aspects of health such as insulin levels in diabetics, etc.

All sound great, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, this is the precursor to the “mark”. They will sell it like the above. It will sound so great and convenient, that no one will bat an eye when ask to participate. I’m not saying the COVID vaccination will be administered this way. Just that the technology is out there.

I know I told all of you many times that I’m a closet conspiracist, but in reality, I’m just reading the Bible, keeping up with current events, praying for God’s wisdom and truth, and giving you something to think about.

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director, Meals on Wheels