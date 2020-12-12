Bridge City woman indicted for possession of controlled substance

By Dawn Burleigh

Elizabeth Brodeau, 39, of Bridge City, was indicted by Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony, on Wednesday.

Port Neches Police Department received a call concerning a woman in distress on June 3, 2020 at the 2700 block of Saba Lane in Port Neches. A woman later identified as Brodeau appeared to have an argument with a person inside a vehicle and walked away. She then entered a vehicle and appeared to still be in distress, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.

The officer, in the report, said they knew Brodeau from previous encounters with her, so they conducted a pat down for the officer’s safety.

During the pat down, the officer discovered a white sock under Brodeau’s left breast. Inside the sock was a plastic baggy with a white residue inside. The officer also found another baggie with a pill.

When asked about the pill, Brodeau admitted it was Ecstasy and so was the white residue. A NIK test also confirmed it. The NIK (Narcotic Identification Kit) field presumptive test kits are part of narcotic, drug identification system that is designed to rapidly identify substances of being illegal or controlled substances.

Brodeau was then arrested.

Indictment is not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.