December 12, 2020

Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.7-12.11.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:33 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 7 – December 11, 2020:

Steven W. Stewart and Candice J. Skinner

Bret A. Theis and Amanda G. Gantt

Tomasz Jezior and Caroline J. Crim

Thaddeus W. Whigham and Shelbi L. Tharp

Larry A. Pedder, Jr. and Shontel K. LeBleu

Samuel A. Morton and Cory L. Ledbetter

Anthony J. Sherrod and Madison L. Thompson

Michael T. Billiot and Whitley M. Richards

Matthew L. Rushing and Latricia M. Pevey

Anderson S. Goodman and Laiken P. Franks

Thomas L. Harris and Terrie L. Lee

