Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.7-12.11.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 7 – December 11, 2020:
Steven W. Stewart and Candice J. Skinner
Bret A. Theis and Amanda G. Gantt
Tomasz Jezior and Caroline J. Crim
Thaddeus W. Whigham and Shelbi L. Tharp
Larry A. Pedder, Jr. and Shontel K. LeBleu
Samuel A. Morton and Cory L. Ledbetter
Anthony J. Sherrod and Madison L. Thompson
Michael T. Billiot and Whitley M. Richards
Matthew L. Rushing and Latricia M. Pevey
Anderson S. Goodman and Laiken P. Franks
Thomas L. Harris and Terrie L. Lee